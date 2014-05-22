2 separate shootings under investigation in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police are currently investigating two separate shootings.According to Officer Darin Hickey with Cape Girardeau Police, the first shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the south side of town.

Police say a man was dropped off around 9:33 p.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center. The male had a gunshot wound to his leg. He told officers that he was somewhere on the south side of Cape Girardeau when two black males approached him demanding his money.

The victim told police one of the suspects had guns, and one of them shot the him in the leg. Then, the suspects ran off and the victim says he doesn’t know who they are, or where it this happened.

Police say he couldn’t provide a description of the suspects, no arrests have been made.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened early Thursday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.A female victim was shot in the buttocks and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.According to Sgt. Jason Selzer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they arrested two women in connection with the shooting, but they did not identify the shooter.He said arrest warrants were issued for Veronica Caprica Jones, 22, and Denesha Deneak Walton, 26. They face charges for hindering the prosecution in the case.