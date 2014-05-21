Business owner reacts to eBay hacks

eBay is the latest company who's computer security is no match for hackers.

If you use the site, you may be one of the one and a half-million users whose information may have been exposed in the security breech.

Mike Sprouse over at River City Coins and Jewelry in Cape Girardeau started using eBay in 1999. He said it's an asset that is well worth the time and said the hack is part of the cost of doing business online and no one is immune to it.

"I'm a little alarmed by this most recent incident but I'm not surprised," Sprouse said. "As much as they hacked the major credit agencies, the government and banks, I don't think anybody is safe if they really want to come and get your product."

Sprouse said that won't stop him from using the site. It's become too important for his business.

"I guess right now it probably accounts for about 25 to 30 percent of my gross sales for the year," Sprouse said.

Sprouse said security is something he always thinks about whether it's cameras in the store or being protected on-line. He keeps that in mind with each transaction but said the global marketplace is something that is too good a business opportunity to pass up.

"Nowadays with these smart phones you can go into an antique shop and they got something for 30 bucks, you can go on eBay and see they sold 3 for 10, 12, and 14 dollars," Sprouse said. "You just order right there off your smart phone and have it delivered in a couple days. Its cheaper than you can buy over the counter."

Sprouse said he doesn't see his business as just a store on Broadway anymore. Close to a third of his business comes from people he will never meet face to face, he's ok with that.

"Especially since I've spent 30 years accumulating this stuff and its good to move it all out and convert it into 100 dollar bills or something you know," Sprouse said.

