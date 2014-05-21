Baseball District scores 5/21 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Baseball District scores 5/21

Here are some Baseball District scores for Wednesday, May 21.

Class 1

  • Oran - 1
  • Advance - 0
  • Leopold - 4
  • S. Iron - 0

Class 2

  • Bernie - 22
  • Chaffee - 10

Class 3

  • NMCC - 6
  • Malden - 1
  • Scott City - 5
  • Clearwater - 2
Class 4
Notre Dame---12
Kennett---1

Class 2 District Final (Girls Soccer)
Notre Dame---6
Sikeston---0

Class 3 District (Girls Soccer)
Seckman---2
Jackson---1
F/Pk's

