Kennett police want to ID man in Watermelon theft

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Kennett police are needing help in identifying a man accused of stealing produce.

The suspect wanted a theft of a trailer load of watermelons from a local store.

If you know who the man is in the pictures, call Kennett Police.

