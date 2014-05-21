Mo. restaurant worker diagnosed with hepatitis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Health officials in Springfield are urging some patrons of a Red Robin restaurant to be vaccinated for hepatitis A after an employee was diagnosed with the virus.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/1oT4Woh ) the alert is directed at people who ate at the Red Robin at 3720 S. Glenstone from May 8 to May 11.

Officials with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department made the announcement Wednesday.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease that can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter - even in microscopic amounts - from contact with objects, food, or drinks contaminated by an infected person.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

