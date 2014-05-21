eBay users asked to change passwords, river levels normal in time for Memorial Day weekend

The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River is almost 80 years old. Officials say it's safe, but a recent study shows the bridge is going to have to be replaced or majorly repaired.

eBay is asking users to change their passwords after a cyber-attack that compromised a company database. Todd Tumminia will have more on this tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

The 911 dispatchers are hard at work answering emergency calls,but at some point in the near future, they could start answering emergency texts. Christy Millweard talked to dispatchers. You can click here for the story.



The Saline County Coroner and the Saline County Sheriff's Offices are investigating a fall at the Garden of the Gods. Deputies say a 12-year-old Gallatin County girl was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office. They say the girl fell about 100 feet in an area known as Chimney Rock.



The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a convicted sex offender who is considered armed and dangerous. Brian K. Haymaker, 38, white male, blonde hair, blue eyes, 6’02” tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

If your Memorial Day weekend plans include a float trip on the Current River, you're in luck. Officials say river levels are normal despite all the rain we've had recently. Some business owners say there aren't as many tourists planning to come to Van Buren when compared to years past. They say that could mean trouble for the local economy.



Here in the Heartland, many people drive across bridges often, but have you ever wondered how safe they are? The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River is almost 80 years old. Kadee Brosseau talked to drivers who say it's time for a change.



Three people are in custody in connection with a bank robbery in Morley on Tuesday, May 20. Alexander Trotter, Tyrice Royston and Pamela Lathon has been charged with robbery in the second degree and felonious restraint.

Murphysboro police officers responded to the Old National Bank on Tuesday, May 20 around 7:05 p.m. in reference to a burglary complaint. According to police, they arrived on scene and determined an unknown suspect broke through a glass entry door and stole property from the bank.

A Missouri inmate’s hopes rest with the U.S. Supreme Court after he got a reprieve shortly before his scheduled execution. Russell Bucklew was scheduled to be executed at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday for the 1996 killing of a romantic rival.

In national news, President Barack Obama declared on Wednesday that allegations of misconduct at VA hospitals will not be tolerated, and he left open the possibility that Secretary Eric Shinseki, a disabled war veteran, could be held to account.

