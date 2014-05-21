Ameren MO to adjust FAC charge on customer's bills

Some Ameren Missouri customers could soon see a change in their bills.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on customer's electric bills.

According to a news release, a customer using 1,100 kWh (kilowatt-hours) per month will see the FAC charge increase by approximately $0.66 a month, from $2.97 to $3.63. The change will take effect on May 27.

According to Ameren, the fuel adjustment charge was authorized by the Commission for Ameren Missouri in a regular rate case in 2009.

The FAC tariff allows the company to pass increases or decreases in its net fuel and purchase power costs to customers outside of a general rate case.

Fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.2 million electric customers in Missouri.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.