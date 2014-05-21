Carbondale man sentenced for sex crimes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale man sentenced for sex crimes

Shamar Scales (Source: Carbondale PD) Shamar Scales (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The state's attorney says a Carbondale man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sex crimes following a jury trial.

According to the state's attorney, Shamar S. Scales, 23, of Carbondale was convicted of criminal sexual assault following a jury trial in November 2013.

The victim testified in court that she was in her home sleeping when she was suddenly awakened by Scales having intercourse with her.

The victim told the court she did not consent to sexual intercourse with the defendant.

Scales was sentenced to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and the Southern Illinois Forensic Science Centre. 

