RLC offers free Discovery Camp

Students interested in discovering the world of health care have until June 13 to enroll in Rend Lake College’s free Discovery Camp 2014.

According to RLC, the camp will provide first-hand experience to those in seventh grade through high school during the two-day program.

According to a news release, the first day of camp, Aug. 5, will center on hands-on activities, presentations, and videos about different careers in the healthcare industry, including Emergency Medical Services, Mental Health, Nursing, Nutrition, Occupational Therapy, Radiology, and Veterinary Science.

On Aug 6, campers will visit a local hospital. Transportation will be provided from local drop-off locations both days. Parents who wish to attend Discovery Camp with their child are welcome.

“This is a great opportunity for students to take some time to explore and decide if a health career may or may not be in their future,” said Kelli Stover, Director of the South Central Illinois Allied Health Education Center (SCI-AHEC) Network. “Students who attended last year’s camp have commented that this camp helped them make decisions about their future. The camp also helps them to consider their selection of school courses, and gives them some direction to help make themselves more competitive during the college enrollment process.”

The Discovery Camp is free. The deadline for enrollment is Friday, June 13.

A T-shirt will also be included with enrollment, along with complimentary lunch on both days.

Applications and more information are available by contacting Kelli Stover at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1280, or by email at stoverk@rlc.edu. You can find a printable application on SCI-AHEC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ahecsouthernillinois.



