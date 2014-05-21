3 McCracken high schoolers to cheer at collegiate level - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 McCracken high schoolers to cheer at collegiate level

(Source: McCracken County Schools) (Source: McCracken County Schools)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

According to McCracken County Schools, three Mustang Cheerleaders have signed to cheer at the collegiate level.

Chaney Walker will be cheering at Murray State University; Nathan King will be cheering at Western Kentucky University and Eric White will be cheering at Morehead State University.

