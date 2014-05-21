Hearnes students attend Play Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hearnes students attend Play Day

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Many activities at Hearnes Play Day got students running, cheering and celebrating the end of the school year.
The "chalk and bubbles" station was a popular activity at Hearnes Play Day.
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

After weeks of learning and testing inside, students at Hearnes Elementary got to spend a day in the sun at the annual Hearnes "Play Day."

Activities included a chalk and bubbles station, kickball, and a water relay. Students were treated to ice cream and a sack lunch, as well as a movie projected in the gym.

Principal Tammy Brock would like to thank Jessica Jansen and all the teachers, staff, and student volunteers who helped make Play Day possible.

