Hearnes students attend Play Day

The "chalk and bubbles" station was a popular activity at Hearnes Play Day. (Source: B.J. Babb)

Many activities at Hearnes Play Day got students running, cheering and celebrating the end of the school year. (Source: B.J. Babb)

After weeks of learning and testing inside, students at Hearnes Elementary got to spend a day in the sun at the annual Hearnes "Play Day."

Activities included a chalk and bubbles station, kickball, and a water relay. Students were treated to ice cream and a sack lunch, as well as a movie projected in the gym.

Principal Tammy Brock would like to thank Jessica Jansen and all the teachers, staff, and student volunteers who helped make Play Day possible.

