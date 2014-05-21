MoDOT to suspend highway construction May 23-26

The Missouri Department of Transportation is suspending most highway construction, maintenance work throughout the state this weekend to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Work will stop at noon on Friday, May 23 and resume Tuesday, May 27 after morning rush. Transportation crews say some lane and bridge closures will remain in place due to more permanent closures.

During the 2013 Memorial Day weekend, there were six people killed and 63 seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes.



Ten percent of the people killed or seriously injured involved a substance-impaired driver.

To be aware of MoDOT work zones as you plan your summer travels, look on MoDOT’s interactive traveler information map at http://traveler.modot.org/mapor call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).



