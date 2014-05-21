McCracken Co. High School student selected for GSA - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. High School student selected for GSA

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: McCracken County High School) (Source: McCracken County High School)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A McCracken County High School student was chosen for the Kentucky Governor's School for the Performing Arts in the area of dance.

Alexandra Lamm was one of only 20 students accepted into the dance program this summer and over 170 dancers auditioned.

Her audition included ballet, modern and improvisational dance.

Lamm has been dancing for 11 years and competing for eight. She is a Senior Company member at the Academy of Movement and Performing Arts in Paducah.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly