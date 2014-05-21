McCracken Co. High School student selected for GSA

A McCracken County High School student was chosen for the Kentucky Governor's School for the Performing Arts in the area of dance.

Alexandra Lamm was one of only 20 students accepted into the dance program this summer and over 170 dancers auditioned.

Her audition included ballet, modern and improvisational dance.

Lamm has been dancing for 11 years and competing for eight. She is a Senior Company member at the Academy of Movement and Performing Arts in Paducah.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.