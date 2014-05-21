Graves Lady Eagle receives softball scholarship for Shawnee Community College

Graves County High School senior Taylor Clark recently signed a letter of intent to play softball on scholarship at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Ill.

She said she's happy to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level and especially so close to home.

She is flanked by her parents, Chuck and Linda Clark, who expressed pride in their daughter's determination, hard work, and achievements.

Standing behind them are Graves County coach Stan Waller; SCC assistant coach Lou Basler; Taylor's brother, Austin Clark; and SCC head coach and athletic director Mike Fitzgerald.

Both Waller and Fitzgerald praised Taylor Clark's versatility in the batting order and the field, saying she has great potential as a college student-athlete.

