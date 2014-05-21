Graves Lady Eagle receives softball scholarship for Shawnee Comm - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Lady Eagle receives softball scholarship for Shawnee Community College

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Taylor Clark of Graves signs with Shawnee Community College softball. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) Taylor Clark of Graves signs with Shawnee Community College softball. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School senior Taylor Clark recently signed a letter of intent to play softball on scholarship at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Ill.

She said she's happy to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level and especially so close to home.

She is flanked by her parents, Chuck and Linda Clark, who expressed pride in their daughter's determination, hard work, and achievements.

Standing behind them are Graves County coach Stan Waller; SCC assistant coach Lou Basler; Taylor's brother, Austin Clark; and SCC head coach and athletic director Mike Fitzgerald.

Both Waller and Fitzgerald praised Taylor Clark's versatility in the batting order and the field, saying she has great potential as a college student-athlete.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly