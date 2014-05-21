Link between Cairo victim and suspect - IL sex offender search - Ebay alert!

Ebay is suggesting to change your password! (Source: MGN)

The Cairo Police Department confirms a link between one of the victims of the deadly stabbing in Cairo and the man in custody in connection with the case.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a convicted sex offender who is considered armed and dangerous.

A Missouri death row inmate's hopes now rest with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ebay says its investigation is active and it can't comment on the specific number of accounts affected, but says the number could be large, so it is asking all users to CHANGE YOUR PASSWORDS!

A Missouri pharmacist who was suffering a diabetic episode during a fatal accident has been sentenced to shock-time in prison.

Family and friends of a bank teller killed in a violent stabbing in Cairo gathered today to remember her.

Murphysboro police continue to investigate a burglary at the the Old National Bank.

The Cairo-Wickliffe bridge was built in the 1930’s and has carried a lot of cars and trucks across the Ohio River. Tune in to Heartland News at 6:06, as Kadee Brosseau talks to transportation officials about a recent study that shows it needs replaced.

