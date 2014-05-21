1 arrested after confrontation at Lilbourn convenience store - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 arrested after confrontation at Lilbourn convenience store

LILBOURN, MO (KFVS) - Police arrested a person after a confrontation at a convenience store in Lilbourn on Wednesday.

Lilbourn Police Chief Dennis Young says someone showed a weapon at the Casey's General Store in Lilbourn.

That person was arrested.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly