East Prairie man facing charges after traffic stop, nearly hitting deputy

Deputies say an East Prairie, Missouri man is facing a number of charges after he fled officers after a traffic stop by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Keith Moore says an officer on patrol in mid-April saw a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Chris Gephart traveling in the wrong lane on State Highway 105.

The deputy pulled over but the car took off, nearly hitting the deputy as it pulled back onto the road.

Gephart then led officers on a cross-county pursuit. He left on foot after his vehicle was stuck in a field.

A warrant was issued for Chris Gephart’s arrest.

Deputies found Gephart in East Prairie last week, and made traffic stop.

A deputy received consent to search the vehicle, and found a controlled substance concealed inside the vehicle. At that time, Gephart was and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Sheriff Moore says Gephart was charged with attempted assault on a law enforcement officer, 2nd degree; resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of injury; misdemeanor driving while revoked/suspended; careless and imprudent driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor driving while revoked/suspended.

His bond was set at $125,000.

