Wanted sex offender considered armed, dangerous arrested

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a convicted sex offender who was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested.Brian K. Haymaker, 38, was arrested on Thursday around 11 p.m. at a home in McClure.Haymaker was last seen in the Union County, Illinois area after fleeing from police.Haymaker was wanted for a parole violation by the Illinois Department of Corrections. Haymaker is a convicted sex offender and was considered armed and dangerous.