Police: Boys found in bed of cargo truck after parental kidnapping

The Cape Girardeau Police Department says three people were taken into custody Wednesday after a report of a parental kidnapping.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Jason Selzer, officers were notified Wednesday morning about a parental kidnapping out of Rector, Arkansas.

Selzer says two brothers, ages 10 and 13, were given to their grandmother by a court in Arkansas.

The brothers' biological parents took the boys Wednesday from the grandmother without permission, and left in a U-Haul box truck, according to Selzer.

Multiple police agencies heard the parents were headed south on I-55 passing by Cape Girardeau around 9:20 a.m.

Officers were able to stop the U-Haul around the 96-mile marker south bound on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County.

According to police, two adults were in the front of the U-Haul, and one adult and two juveniles were in the enclosed cargo bed of the truck.

Selzer says the adults were taken to the police station pending filing of formal charges.

The two juvenile brothers were released to DFS.

The grandmother was notified and was on her way to take custody of the brothers.

