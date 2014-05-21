2 facing theft, drug charges in Murphysboro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 facing theft, drug charges in Murphysboro

Two people are now facing theft and drug charges after an incident Tuesday night in Murphysboro.

According to the police department, a call for a retail theft came in from S.I. Liquor Mart just before 8:30 p.m.

An investigation by officers revealed two suspects: Krista N. Ticer, 19, and Micah Lipe, 21, both of Murphysboro.

Ticer and Lipe were both taken to the police department.

Ticer was charged with retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Lipe is facing charges of retail theft and possession of cannabis. He was able to post bail and was released.

