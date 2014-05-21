1 killed in motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Scott City man was killed Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Cody A. McSwain was driving his motorcycle on Route AB when a truck made a left turn into his path.

McSwain hit Lee's truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the Rhodes Travel Center.

