1 killed in motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau County

A Scott City man was killed Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau County.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Cody A. McSwain was driving his motorcycle on Route AB when a truck made a left turn into his path.McSwain hit Lee's truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the truck was not injured.The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the Rhodes Travel Center.