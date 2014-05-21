3 hikers rescued from Little Grand Canyon

Three hikers had to be rescued from Little Grand Canyon Tuesday night.According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the call came in just before 10 p.m. and several agencies responded.Deputies and Murpysboro Pomona Somerset Fire Search and Rescue teams quickly found the three lost hikers and took them to a safe area.One hiker was tended to for a minor medical complaint and was released.The sheriff's office recommends any person hiking at Little Grand Canyon do so only during daylight, bring plenty of water and be able to contact 911 if lost.