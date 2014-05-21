Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 5/20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 5/20

MLB
Arizona---0
St. Louis---5

Frontier League
Schaumburg---2
Southern Illinois---4

NCAA Baseball
MVC Tournament
Southern Illinois---9
Evansville---1

H.S. Baseball District
(Finals)
Poplar Bluff---1
Seckman---0

East Carter---6
Neelyville---4

Portageville---5
South Pemiscot---4

Valle Catholic---10
Crystal City---0

(Semifinals)
Oran---7
Bell City---3

Advance---3
Oak Ridge---1

South Iron---10
Bunker---2

Leopold---6
Valley---1

Class 1 Dist. 1 Final
St. Pius---4
Saxony Lutheran---3
Final Penalty Kicks













