Part of wall of unoccupied building in Du Quoin collapses, area closed off

A portion of an unoccupied building in Du Quoin collapsed on Tuesday, according to the Du Quoin Fire Department.

They say on Tuesday night, a portion of an interior wall collapsed. The building is located at 112 Main Street. They say there is some structural damage.

The fire department said half of the block is closed off with a no occupancy order. This includes a portion of Main Street that will be closed until further notice. The area closed off is from Division to Mulberry Street.

The best option for drivers is to take Highway 51 or Park Street.

The fire department said this also affects the Du Quoin Insurance and Blanca's Corner.

They say the area of the collapse is blocked off and police are on the scene to enforce the quarantined area.

Agencies will be back on scene on Wednesday morning to further evaluate the collapse.

