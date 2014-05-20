Murphysboro police investigating report of bank burglary

?

Murphysboro police officers responded to the Old National Bank on Tuesday, May 20 around 7:05 p.m. in reference to a burglary complaint.

According to police, they arrived on scene and determined an unknown suspect broke through a glass entry door and stole property from the bank.

They say the suspect is believed to have ran eastbound, away from the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Murphysboro Police Department.



Meanwhile, a Murphysboro resident is concerned with the recent bank related incidents in town.

She says she runs a daycare nearby and is concerned for the kids.



The woman tells Heartland News that she hopes the robberies are solved quickly. She fears that she may lose business from concerned parents of the children. She assures the children are kept very safe at the daycare.

Bank tellers at Old National Bank say that their lobby is closed for the day because of Wednesday night's burglary. However, the drive through remains open.

