Paducah woman accused of prostitution, drug possession

A Paducah woman was arrested after allegedly accepting money from an undercover detective to engage in sexual intercourse.Penny L. Baird, 49, was charged with prostitution, third degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.According to police, Baird was arrested at 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20 at a Paducah motel.Police officers say they received information about possible prostitution at the motel. They worked with the police department drug and vice enforcement unit detectives and came up with Baird as a suspect.They say they contacted Baird and she agreed to perform sexual acts for $100.According to police, Baird met a man, an undercover detective, at the motel and accepted the cash. Detectives then entered the room and arrested her.Baird told detectives she had been engaging in prostitution for several months.In her possession, investigators say they found various pain killers, including Percocet and Lortab.Baird was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.