Stay of execution granted for Mo. man's execution, Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story features country girl & rock star

Jeremy Winkle has been charged with first degree murder in a Poplar Bluff homicide.

Hundreds of people gathered in Tamms for the memorial for Anita Grace. (Source: cNews)

How does a country girl from southern Illinois land a rock star from the East Coast? Catch tonight's Everybody in the Heartland Has a Story and meet Marilyn and Bruce Hering.



A federal appeals court has granted a stay of execution for Missouri inmate Russell Bucklew, hours before he was scheduled to die for killing a southeast Missouri man in 1996. It wasn't immediately clear if the state would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Holly Brantley will be live in Bonne Terre, Mo. on Heartland News at 9 and 10 with more.



Missouri Governor Jay Nixon said he stands firm on his decision that convicted murderer Russell Bucklew will die by lethal injection at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. We talked with investigators working in Cape Girardeau County then and now about the case that included a murder, kidnapping, chase, escape from jail and many more twists and turns.

The man suspected in connection with a deadly armed robbery in Cairo appeared in federal court. James Nathaniel Watts appeared in federal court for a detention hearing on Tuesday afternoon in Benton, Illinois. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Family and friends of one of the victims of the deadly Cairo armed robbery gathered in Tamms on Tuesday to remember the bank president killed in the violent attack. Hundreds stood in line to pay their respects to Anita J. Grace.

One man has been charged with first-degree murder after a homicide in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Jeremy Allen Winkle, 28, was charged in connection with the death of Tiffani Leigh Noles.

Three people are in custody in connection with a bank robbery in Morley on Tuesday, May 20. You can click here for the story.

In an I-Team update, the Butler County brothers indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges last week appeared in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon. David Rush, 55, and his 50-year-old brother John share the same attorney and the same not guilty plea.

In national news, the hacking techniques the U.S. government says China used against American companies turned out to be disappointingly mundane, tricking employees into opening email attachments or clicking on innocent-looking website links. The scariest part might be how successfully the ruses worked.

