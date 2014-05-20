Watts returns to court, Cairo stabbing victims laid to rest

The man FBI special agents have linked to the deadly stabbing at a bank Cairo last week appeared in federal court on May 20.James Nathaniel Watts, 29, appeared before a judge at the federal courthouse in Benton, Illinois.Two bank employees were killed, another seriously injured.Watts entered the courtroom in handcuffs and shackles, wearing an orange jumpsuit.He did not once look around, the only words he uttered were, “yes sir" and “no sir," to the judge.Watts and his public defender appeared in court. Watts waived his right to a preliminary hearing.His case will be sent to a federal grand jury for review. The grand jury could choose to indict Watts on additional charges.He is being held on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.In a detention hearing, the judge ruled that based on evidence in the case, and Watts' prior convictions that he poses a danger to the community and is a flight risk.The judge denied Watts bond.Meaning, he will remain in the Williamson County Jail until his next court date which has not been set.Watts’ court appearance took place as First National Bank Branch President Anita Grace was laid to rest in Olive Branch.Visitation for bank teller Nita Smith is going on right now in Wickliffe, Kentucky.Her funeral will be Wednesday afternoon.On Sunday, family members of the third victim said she was released from the hospital.