Boil water order issued for some customers of PWD 4 in Wayne, Butler Co.

LAKE WAPPAPELLO, MO (KFVS) -

The Public Water District #4 of Wayne and Butler Counties announced a boil water order on Tuesday, May 20.

They say customers living north of the Wappapello Volunteer Fire Deparmtent are under a boil water order until further notice.

It is due to well failure.

