Homicide in Poplar Bluff - Bank robbery - Cairo suspect in court

Three people are in custody after a bank robbery in Morley. Mo. Three people are in custody after a bank robbery in Morley. Mo.
Friends waited outstide to pay their respects to Anita J. Grace who was killed in a violent stabbing in Cairo. Friends waited outstide to pay their respects to Anita J. Grace who was killed in a violent stabbing in Cairo.
Russell Bucklew is set to be executed at 12:01 a.m. on May 21. Russell Bucklew is set to be executed at 12:01 a.m. on May 21.

Three people are in custody in connection with a bank robbery in Morley this afternoon.

Two men wanted after an apparent homicide in Poplar Bluff are now in custody. Todd Tumminia will have more on homicide investigation.

The man suspected in connection with a deadly stabbing at a bank in Cairo appeared in federal court today. Allison Twaits will have more on what happened in court.

While James Watts was in court, family and friends of Anita J. Grace, one of the victims of the deadly Cairo stabbing, gathered in Tamms to remember the bank president killed in that violent attack.

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon says he stands firm on his decision that convicted murderer Russell Bucklew will die by lethal injection at 12:01 a.m. on May 21. Holly Brantley will be at the correctional center in Bonne Terre when the execution takes place.

The Butler County brothers indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges last week appeared in U.S. District court in Cape Girardeau this afternoon.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

