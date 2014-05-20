4 arrested in connection with drug investigation

Four Mississippi County residents were arrested and charged after a narcotics investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department.

Sierra Lashae Owens, 24; Timothy Lee Wasson, 31; and B.J. Knight Latamondeer, 39, all of East Prairie; and Shawna Marie Vinson, 37, of Charleston, are each charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

All four also face two counts each of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began when a deputy learned of illegal drug activity in the Whiting area of Mississippi County.

Based on that information, the deputy conducted a "knock and talk" at a home on County Road 407 and was granted consent to search.

During that search, officers located several baggies of methamphetamine, dozens of empty baggies, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

At that time, deputies say the persons found in possession of the illegal items were placed under arrest and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Deputies say B.J. Latamondeer was released from custody on Tuesday evening after posting a $50,000 surety bond. Currently, Owens, Wasson and Vinson remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center with their bonds set at $50,000.

