3 charged, 1 enters guilty plea in connection with Morley bank robbery

Three people are in custody and one has plead guilty in connection with a bank robbery in Morley on Tuesday, May 20.

Alexander T. Trotter, 31; Tyrice G. Royston, 36; and Pamela M. Lathon, 46, all of St. Louis, Mo. were charged with robbery in the second degree and felonious restraint. Bond was set at $50,000 on Trotter, $100,000 on Royston and $50,000 on Lathon.



According to court documents, Trotter pleaded guilty to the robbery at the Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau Monday afternoon.



Sentencing for Trotter is set for October 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse before District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr.



According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, they received a 911 call early in the afternoon of May 20 reporting a bank robbery at the First Commercial Bank in Morley.

He said responding officers found two female bank employees, both bound at the wrists, inside the bank. One of the employees had been sprayed in the face with pepper spray.

Sheriff Walter said the suspect vehicle was spotted a short time later near Bell City in Stoddard County by Corporal Owens with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Trotter, Royston and Lathon were arrested after being compared to bank surveillance video.

Officers got a search warrant for the suspect vehicle. Sheriff Walter said numerous articles of property, including an undisclosed amount of cash, were found inside the vehicle.

Sheriff Walter said his office, along with the Morley Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, continue to investigate.

According to the probable cause statement, on May 20 at about 1:21 p.m. two black males, later identified as Tyrice Royston and Alexander Trotter, took over the First Commercial Bank in Morley, Mo. They entered the bank, Trotter allegedly sprayed one teller with mace, restrained both tellers' wrists with zip-ties and then demanded them to open the safe and give them the money.

After demanding the money, Trotter allegedly told one of the tellers, "You've got five seconds..."

Trotter and Royston allegedly left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money in a black bag, the purses of both tellers and keys.

In the probable cause statement, one of the tellers stated that the two men came in the bank and initially claimed they wanted to open an account.

She said they told her, "You know what we want, now give us the money." She said they then came around the counter and began to tie their hands.

A review of the surveillance video from the bank revealed a newer, white four-door car. According to the probable cause statement, Royston and Trotter allegedly got into the passenger side of the car and it left going south on U.S. Highway 61. After hearing a description of the suspects, a trooper says he saw a vehicle matching the description on U.S. Highway 91 near Bell City. He stopped the vehicle and during the stop got permission to search the vehicle from the driver, Pamela Lathon.

During his search, the trooper said he found black zip-ties, mace, black hand cuffs, a red hat, black gloves and a black bag in the trunk containing a large amount of bundled cash.

According to the probable cause statement, once in custody, Royston and Trotter both confessed to FBI agents that they participated in the bank robbery. Lathon evoked her rights.

The FBI is also investigating, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

