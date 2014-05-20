Police look for suspect accused of stealing cancer donation jar - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police look for suspect accused of stealing cancer donation jar

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect after a Cancer Society donation jar was stolen from a restaurant.

An employee at Muy Bueno Mexican restaurant told an officer that a person came into the business to use the phone on Monday.

The employee told the suspect that he could not use the phone.

When the employee went to a back room and came back, the suspect and the donation jar was gone.

Another customer told the employee that the man took the donation jar.

Police are looking for a skinny white male, about 6' tall. He was last seen getting into a blue H3 Hummer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly