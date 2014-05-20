Police look for suspect accused of stealing cancer donation jar

?

Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect after a Cancer Society donation jar was stolen from a restaurant.An employee at Muy Bueno Mexican restaurant told an officer that a person came into the business to use the phone on Monday.The employee told the suspect that he could not use the phone.When the employee went to a back room and came back, the suspect and the donation jar was gone.Another customer told the employee that the man took the donation jar.Police are looking for a skinny white male, about 6' tall. He was last seen getting into a blue H3 Hummer.Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.