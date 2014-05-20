2 injured in head-on crash in McCracken County

Two people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash in McCracken County Tuesday morning.According to the sheriff's department, the crash happened on US Highway 60 in Kevil.Emmanuel T. Yarbro, 20 of LaCenter, was driving east when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle, driven by 61-year-old George E. Reynolds of Paducah, head-on.Officials say Yarbro said he was reaching for a lighter when he looked up and to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of him, he swerved and hit Reynolds' vehicle.Both men were taken to area hospitals.Lanes of US Highway 60 were blocked due to the crash for about one hour.