2 injured in head-on crash in McCracken County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 injured in head-on crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash in McCracken County Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's department, the crash happened on US Highway 60 in Kevil.

Emmanuel T. Yarbro, 20 of LaCenter, was driving east when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle, driven by 61-year-old George E. Reynolds of Paducah, head-on.

Officials say Yarbro said he was reaching for a lighter when he looked up and to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of him, he swerved and hit Reynolds' vehicle.

Both men were taken to area hospitals.

Lanes of US Highway 60 were blocked due to the crash for about one hour.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly