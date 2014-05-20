2 killed, alcohol use suspected in Carlisle County crash

Two people were killed and alcohol use is suspected after a crash Monday evening in Carlisle County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 21-year-old Peter A. Jones of Arlington, Ky. was driving a truck south on US 51 when he ran off the road for a unknown reasons.

The truck ran off the other side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.



Jones was thrown from the truck and his passenger, 20-year-old Zachary Nelson of Clinton, Ky., was partially ejected.



Nelson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Carlisle County Coroner’s Office.Jones was flown to St. Francis Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.Alcohol use is suspected, according to KSP, and the investigation is ongoing.The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. just north of Arlington.