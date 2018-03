Cape Girardeau Police responding to 3-vehicle crash

Cape Girardeau Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route K at Notre Dame Drive on Tuesday morning.Our photographer on the scene says one of the drivers, whose vehicle was damaged extensively, was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on that driver's condition.The other two drivers appear to not have injuries, however a second vehicle had major damage, according to our crew on scene.Traffic is now moving normally again.Stay tuned for updates on air and at kfvs12.com