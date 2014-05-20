Cape Girardeau Police responding to 3-vehicle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Police responding to 3-vehicle crash

Source: Rochelle Steffen, KFVS Photojournalist Source: Rochelle Steffen, KFVS Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route K at Notre Dame Drive on Tuesday morning.

Our photographer on the scene says one of the drivers, whose vehicle was damaged extensively, was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on that driver's condition.

The other two drivers appear to not have injuries, however a second vehicle had major damage, according to our crew on scene.

Traffic is now moving normally again.

