Inmate from Marshall County Detention Center turns himself in

An inmate who walked away from the Marshall County Detention Center on May 20 turned himself in to police.Richard McKinney is back behind bars.

Kentucky State Police say he turned himself in overnight to the Princeton Police Department.

Mckinney walked away from the Marshall County Detention Center last week.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, McKinney was accused in September of last year of using at least two stolen credit cards to buy more than $500 dollars worth of goods from a Paducah Walmart.