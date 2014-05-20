Heartland Sports Tournament results from 5/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Here are Heartland Sports Tournament scores from Monday 5/19.

H.S. Baseball District results

Class 1

Advance---11
Richland---1

Bell City---14
Scott CC---4

Bunker---2
Naylor---1

Leopold---10
Lesterville---0

Class 2 

East Carter---16
Ellington---0

Neelyville---21
Thayer---3

Chaffee---16
Bloomfield---4

Greenville---4
Bernie---18

Class 3
Scott City---9
Kelly---3

Woodland---7
Clearwater---9

Class 4
Ste. Genevieve---3
Potosi---8

Poplar Bluff---4
Farmington---3

Class 5 Dist 1
Seckman---3
Jackson---2

H.S. Soccer District Semifinals
Girls
Class 3
Jackson---1
Northwest---0

Class 2
Notre Dame---3
Farmington---0

Sikeston---4
Perryville---3
F/OT

Class 1 Dist. Tennis Championship
Notre Dame---5
Arcadia Valley---2










