Radiation therapist offers glimpse of beating cancer

A radiation therapist gave us a look at the process of beating cancer.

"This can be an emotional point for them," said Jeannie Londaway, a radiation therapist at Southeast Cancer Institute. "It kind of is the place where everything is real. You know, they have their consultation and they hear the news, but this is where everything starts."

There's a room where the doctors take a CT scan and find out where they are going to focus the treatment. If part of that treatment is radiation, there's a place they will become familiar with.

"What we do, depending on what area of the body we were treating, we will position them on this table," Londaway said. "The table moves up and in and the radiation comes out of this part of the machine here.

Londaway said the machine moves around the patient. They don't see or feel anything until it's taking place.

"We line them up to 7 milimeter accuracy," she said. "We are moving hairs basically. We line them up to make sure everything is just precise before we turn on the radiation."

Another emotional part of the journey is when patients enter the next room. Londaway said they don't do it alone either. Family, friends and anyone else can be there.

"That's the most important thing," Londaway said. "You don't want to go through it alone. That's one of our big things. We don't want anyone to go through it. We are here for them no matter what."

With the most important thing along the journey being that success story at the end.

