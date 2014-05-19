Machine shed near Fruitland total loss after fire

Crews were on the scene of a machine shed fire off of County Road 436 in the Fruitland area on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

A witness told our crew that she heard two explosions and looked outside to see this fire.

According to the Fruitland Fire Department, the building is a total loss.

Crews were still on scene putting out hotspots as of 10:20 p.m.

The family of the man that owned the shed said it contained a lifelong collection of tools.

No one was injured in the fire.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.