Machine shed near Fruitland total loss after fire

Machine shed near Fruitland total loss after fire

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Hearltand News multimedia journalist)
FRUITLAND, MO (KFVS) -

Crews were on the scene of a machine shed fire off of County Road 436 in the Fruitland area on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

A witness told our crew that she heard two explosions and looked outside to see this fire.

According to the Fruitland Fire Department, the building is a total loss.

Crews were still on scene putting out hotspots as of 10:20 p.m.

The family of the man that owned the shed said it contained a lifelong collection of tools.

No one was injured in the fire.

