2 arrested after 70lbs of pot found during traffic stop

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people were arrested after police say they found 70 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop.

Pedro Javier Cuevas, 28, and Ashley Dyan Tuley, 30, both from McKinney, Texas, were charged with cannabis trafficking.

According to Illinois State Police, on May 19 at about 7:22 a.m., troopers pulled over a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan on Interstate 57 near mile post 7 in Pulaski County for speeding.

During the stop, police say they got consent to search the vehicle.

Troopers say they found a large suitcase with about 70 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Cuevas and Tuley were arrested. They were taken to District 22 headquarters for further investigation.

