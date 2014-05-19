Radiation therapist shows process of beating cancer, faster response from emergency crews

Stoddard County is one of five counties to receive a new tornado safe room.

Good evening,

Coming up on Heartland News at 10, Todd Tumminia shadowed a radiation therapist. He will give us a glimpse into the process of beating cancer.



We all want a fast response from the police or an ambulance when there's an emergency, but what if they can't find your house? Mollie Lair will have more on this on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Bullying continues to be a problem for people in many areas of the country and even throughout the world. This fact makes the results of the new study even more eye-catching. Kadee Brosseau talked to some school administrators that say there is more to this study than that.

A man accused of plotting with two others to kill his wife pleaded not guilty on Monday. A total of three people face attempted murder charges in connection with the 2013 arson fire near Bloomfield.

Missouri is set to execute a man for a violent crime spree in Cape Girardeau County. Some people are trying to block the execution, but Gov. Jay Nixon said he has no plans to stop it. It involved Russell Bucklew who was convicted of killing a Cape Girardeau County man in 1996.



This year’s Herrinfesta Italiana kicked off on Monday. Allison Twaits was there as people were setting up for food and rides. Throughout the week there will be more than 30 different events and five concerts.

A proposal for five tornado safe rooms at schools in Lincoln, St. Charles, Stoddard, Texas and Webster Counties in Missouri was authorized on Monday, May 19. In Stoddard County, a proposed 6,700 square foot safe room to shelter about 1,000 people was authorized for the Advance R-IV School.

It’s a time-lapse video you don’t want to miss. A developing supercell thunderstorm in eastern Wyoming was caught on camera by a stormchaser on Sunday. You can click here for the story and to watch the video.

In international news, NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Monday that so far the 40,000 Russian troops along the border with Ukraine have not been re-distributed. A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian forces near the border with Ukraine have been ordered back to their bases.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS