Man to be executed for violent crime spree in Cape Girardeau Co.

    Botched execution raises questions about methods, victims

    Thursday, May 8 2014 6:30 AM EDT2014-05-08 10:30:36 GMT
    The recent botched execution of Clayton Lockett in Oklahoma has raised many questions about execution methods and has started a movement to remember those being called the real victims.
    The recent botched execution of Clayton Lockett in Oklahoma has raised many questions about execution methods and has started a movement to remember those being called the real victims.
BONNE TERRE, MO (KFVS) - Missouri is set to execute a man for a violent crime spree in Cape Girardeau County.

Some people are trying to block that execution, but Governor Jay Nixon says he has no plans to stop it. It involves Russell Bucklew who was convicted of killing a Cape Girardeau County man in 1996.

Bucklew is accused of shooting Michael Sanders to death. A kidnapping, rape, high speed chase and jail escape reportedly followed.

Bucklew's attorneys now claim Bucklew could suffer during the execution process because of a rare medical condition.

It's a congenital condition that causes weakened and malformed blood vessels.

Still, for now, the governor says he sees no reason to stop the process; so Bucklew's set to die by a lethal dose of pentobarbital at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

This would be the nation's first execution since April, when Oklahoma inmate Clayton Lockett's vein collapsed and he suffered a fatal heart attack more than 40 minutes later despite efforts to save him.

Holly Brantley will be in Bonne Terre starting Tuesday night.

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

