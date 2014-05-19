HerrinFesta Italiana is here! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

HerrinFesta Italiana is here!

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - This year's HerrinFesta Italiana kicked off on Monday!

It's an event sure to draw in crowds of thousands.

A week long party with rides, concerts and for the first time this year, a beard and mustache contest.

From food vendors to rides, HerrinFesta Italiana has it all. Organizers say for the last 22 years, this event has grown.

They continue to plan events that grandkids and grandparents can all enjoy together.

Through the course of the week there will be more than 30 different events and five concerts.

Much of that begins later on this week.

Monday starts with the Miss HerrinFesta scholarship pageant. That began at the Herrin Civic Center at 7 p.m.

The pasta eating and Beard and Mustache enthusiast contest will also be held.

The vice president of HerrinFesta Italiana, who has been a part of the event for almost 30 years and says it has evolved into an amazing event.

Three Days Grace, Tyler Farr, and Thomas Rhett, who has the number one country song in the country will perform.

All of these acts are scheduled to be at HerrinFesta through the course of the week.

For the exact times and dates or for ticket information, head to herrinfesta.com.

