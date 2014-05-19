Boil water order lifted for parts of Pinckneyville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order lifted for parts of Pinckneyville

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Pinckneyville said a boil water order for parts of Pinckneyville has been lifted.

Imperial Heights, Huntwood, Wildwood, and Lake Wood subdivisions were under a boil water order after a water main break.

These were the only areas under a boil order.

