Continental Tire in Mt. Vernon looking to hire 145

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Continental Tire in Mount Vernon is looking to fill about 145 positions.

Continental Tire started in September of last year. The company had 200 temp jobs available. They have filled 55 positions. The jobs could make upwards of $15 an hour.

Pyramid Staffing is accepting applications and interviews to hire those 145 jobs for Continental Tire.

Katelyn Pfeister, manager with Pyramid Staffing in Mount Vernon, says the economy in Jefferson County and Mount Vernon is still not good and unemployment is high.

They have had trouble hiring due to word not getting out in how community.

