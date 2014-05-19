Paducah man dead, another charged after stabbing

A Paducah man has died after he was stabbed on Saturday, May 17 in the 700 block of South 28th Street.

Robert Newell, 59, was charged with first degree assault.

According to police, they were called at 1:42 p.m. on Saturday to a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found Gerald Stafford, 46, on the ground with a stab wound to the abdomen. Police say Newell was on the scene and they detained him.

Police say the investigation showed that Stafford and Newell were arguing inside a mobile home and it continued outside on the sidewalk. Newell then stabbed Stafford once in the abdomen.

Newell was arrested at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Stafford was taken to a Paducah hospital where he died at about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say an autopsy was conducted on Monday morning at the Regional Crime Lab in Madisonville, Ky.

Detectives have consulted with the Commonwealth's Attorney and upgraded charges are pending.