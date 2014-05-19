Old Dino's Pizza building torn down in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Old Dino's Pizza building torn down in Cape Girardeau

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The university is planning to use the area as a green space. The university is planning to use the area as a green space.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The old Dino's Pizza building in Cape Girardeau has been torn down.

The Southeast Missouri State University Foundation purchased the old building along Broadway.

Demolition began over the weekend.

The university is planning to use the area as a green space.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly