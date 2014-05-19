Charleston man arrested in connection with home invasion, robber - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston man arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Anthony Horton (Source: Charleston DPS) Anthony Horton (Source: Charleston DPS)

A Charleston, Missouri man was arrested in connection with a home invasion and robbery on Saturday, May 17 at about noon.

Anthony Horton, 22, was charged with burglary first, robbery first and armed criminal action.

He is currently being held in the Mississippi County Jail on a $200,000 cash only bond.

According to Charleston DPS, they received a report of a home invasion and robbery on Lee Avenue. The investigation revealed a suspect had forcibly entered the home and threatened the occupants, including a 5-year-old child, with a handgun.

Later that evening, police say the SEMO Street Crimes Task Force was scheduled to patrol in Charleston. During a briefing of recent criminal activity in the city, participating officers were advised of the robbery and given the suspect's information. Within 20 minutes, police say an officer spotted the suspect entering a local business. Several officers went to the business and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

According to Charleston DPS, about 25 officers from different agencies participated in the event in Charleston.

Results from the operation include:

  • 41 traffic stops
  • 26 citations
  • 3 felony arrests
  • 4 misdemeanor arrests

The SEMO Crime Task Force is made up of members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Charleston Department of Public Safety, Missouri National Guard, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Poplar Bluff Police Department, SEMO Drug Task Force and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

