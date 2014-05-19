Murphysboro woman cited after alleged retail theft

A woman was arrested in connection with a retail theft at Walmart on Friday, May 16.

Chelsea Gale, 26, of Murphysboro, Ill., was charged with retail theft.

According to the Murphysboro Police Department, officers were alerted to a woman who left Walmart without paying for all of her items at 3:19 p.m. on Friday.

Police say store personnel alleged that Gale paid for some items, but did not pay for other items she had.

She was issued a citation for retail theft and was issued a date to appear in Murphysboro City Court.

Gale was released on a recognizance bond.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.